Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Assurant by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 90.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Assurant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.34. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.