World Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 4,048 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

