World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,296,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,613,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $450,023,000 after buying an additional 123,587 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,658,000 after buying an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 219,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after buying an additional 81,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $306.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.01 and its 200 day moving average is $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.75.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Paul David Miller sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.14, for a total value of $1,528,853.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,259.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $2,641,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,791,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,316 shares of company stock worth $12,240,352 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

