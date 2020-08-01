World Asset Management Inc Invests $237,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 906,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 182,884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 333,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 235,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

