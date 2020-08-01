Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,143,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Cfra lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

