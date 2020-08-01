SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

