Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $419,000 Investment in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $19,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,158 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $15,844,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 983,025 shares of company stock worth $21,910,436.

Pinterest stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.23. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

