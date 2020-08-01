Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 695 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

