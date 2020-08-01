Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 37.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Regency Centers by 57.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 214,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1,105.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 119.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 49.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.