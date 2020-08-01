Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,031 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $4,500,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $163.12 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $166.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.63 and its 200-day moving average is $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.