Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,724,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,264,000 after purchasing an additional 352,390 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,093,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,674,000 after buying an additional 744,514 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 30.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,959,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,576,000 after buying an additional 1,618,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 60.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,180,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,906,000 after buying an additional 2,333,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,331,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,074,000 after buying an additional 40,397 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

