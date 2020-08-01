33,235 Shares in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

NYSE:HWM opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

