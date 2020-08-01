Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other Cincinnati Financial news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $77.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.51. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.