Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $612,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Henry Schein by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

