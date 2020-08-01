Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 107,971 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,356,000 after purchasing an additional 435,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 121,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,589,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,567 shares during the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NYSE WU opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

