Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $3,612,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $6,338,083.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,351,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,774,387.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $135.01 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 198.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

