Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vector Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGR opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.99. Vector Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VGR. ValuEngine upgraded Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,804,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

