Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 174.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 18.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,374,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $86,586,344.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,841,130 shares of company stock worth $172,052,755.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

