Creative Planning Decreases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NiSource were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Bank of America cut their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.45 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

