MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

MTSI stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 2.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $351,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,451. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

