Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,932 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.18 and its 200-day moving average is $178.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

