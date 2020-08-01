Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,124 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

