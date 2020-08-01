Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.3% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

MSFT stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

