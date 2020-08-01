Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,950 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.3% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day moving average of $178.77. The company has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

