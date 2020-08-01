White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

