Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 72.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 114.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 78,376 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

