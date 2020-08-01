First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of OneMain worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 184.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 133.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in OneMain by 15,961.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.40. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,139.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.