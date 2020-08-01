Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $201.52 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 990,211 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 410,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $201,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

