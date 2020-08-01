Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $20.25 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,483 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.8% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $426,805,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

