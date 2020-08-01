Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.43.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $205,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,433,000 after buying an additional 466,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $168,070,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Qorvo by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after buying an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,374,000 after buying an additional 41,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $130.86.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

