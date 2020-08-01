Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.43.
QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $205,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Qorvo stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $130.86.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.
