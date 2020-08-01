Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,099 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,699 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $342,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,377 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 99,483 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 97,950 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.