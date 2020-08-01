Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557,155 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 111,128 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $927,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.18 and a 200 day moving average of $178.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

