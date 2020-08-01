Strs Ohio Purchases 22,760 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1,075.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,760 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 115.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1,192.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 348.3% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

