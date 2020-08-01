Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 25,665 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 30.3% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after buying an additional 5,015,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $436,249,000 after buying an additional 792,092 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 184.2% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after buying an additional 4,577,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after buying an additional 305,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 14.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,289,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,974,000 after buying an additional 553,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

