Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 5,107 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 78,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Shares of EXR opened at $103.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average of $98.28. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,976. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

