Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 71,173 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,173 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth $3,730,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in News by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 605,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,782,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,734,000 after purchasing an additional 265,134 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. News Corp has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

