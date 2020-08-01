Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 61,713 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 61,713 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 286.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $103,498,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 70.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,633,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 677,734 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Cognex by 29.2% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,508,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cognex by 16.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,086,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,095,000 after purchasing an additional 292,901 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNX. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of CGNX opened at $66.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

