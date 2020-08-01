Strs Ohio Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Strs Ohio raised its position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 169,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MSA Safety Inc has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $107,463.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,178.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,188,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

