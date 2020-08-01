Strs Ohio Purchases 1,600 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Strs Ohio raised its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 75.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 580,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after buying an additional 64,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after buying an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS opened at $75.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22. ONE Gas Inc has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

