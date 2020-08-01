Strs Ohio Purchases 11,785 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Post were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Post by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Post by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:POST opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69. Post Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

