First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RS. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

