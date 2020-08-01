Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of News by 1,090.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 70,797 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.49.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $151,601.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,203.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

