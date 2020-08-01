Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 7.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 166.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 315.3% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 65,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Myokardia stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.31. Myokardia Inc has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $126.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,629 shares of company stock worth $5,398,161 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

