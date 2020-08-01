First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after purchasing an additional 485,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $33,391,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,308 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $9,218,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $8,218,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $861,632.80. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 47,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total value of $5,840,672.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,565.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,153 shares of company stock valued at $77,389,817. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $119.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

