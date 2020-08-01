Strs Ohio Sells 1,834 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

