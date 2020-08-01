NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $795,000 in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Essent Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Essent Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

