NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 5,044 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dana were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dana by 3.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Dana by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dana by 22.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dana during the second quarter worth $76,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN opened at $11.43 on Friday. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.