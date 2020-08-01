Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 141.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $424,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $187,444.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,149.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $290.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $299.74.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

