Strs Ohio Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

NYSE WHR opened at $163.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

