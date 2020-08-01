First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 137,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Eastman Chemical worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

NYSE EMN opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

